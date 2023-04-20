Triten Real Estate Completes Redevelopment of 216,500 SF Mixed-Use Complex in Dallas

DALLAS — Houston-based investment and development firm Triten Real Estate Partners has completed the redevelopment of Work/Shop, a mixed-use complex in Dallas that features 135,000 square feet of office space and 81,500 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. Work/Shop also houses 30,000 square feet of open and green space with views of the Prestonwood Country Club. The redevelopment involved major renovations to the south office building, including a redesign of the 65,000-square-foot building’s façade and common areas, as well as the addition of new amenities. Triten is also upgrading various components of the retail space. CBRE has been tapped to lease the renovated office space.