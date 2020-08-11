REBusinessOnline

Triten Real Estate Completes Renovation of 90,000 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

The-Commons-Addison

The Commons, a newly redeveloped office building in Addison, totals 90,000 square feet.

ADDISON, TEXAS — Triten Real Estate Partners has completed the renovation of a 90,000-square-foot office building located at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Belt Line Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. The six-story building was previously known as Tollway Place and has been rebranded as The Commons. As part of the $4 million project, the development team upgraded the building’s common areas and office suites and signed restaurant Velvet Taco to lease a street-level retail space with outdoor seating. CBRE is handling leasing of the repositioned property.

