Triten Real Estate Delivers 400,000 SF Distribution Center in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Local developer Triten Real Estate Partners has delivered a roughly 400,000-square-foot distribution center in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Known as Kenswick at 1960, the property consists of two buildings that feature 36-foot clear heights, approximately 9,000 square feet of office space and “ample” trailer and car parking. The site also includes more than five acres of outdoor storage space. Method Architecture designed the project, and Harvey Cleary served as the general contractor. Grey Wolf acted as civil engineer. CBRE is the leasing agent.