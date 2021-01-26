REBusinessOnline

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 300,000 SF Market Square Mall in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Market-Square-Mall-Plano

This image shows a drone shot of the 300,000-square-foot Market Square Mall, a former outlet mall in Plano.

PLANO, TEXAS — Triten Real Estate Partners, which has offices in Houston and Dallas, has purchased Market Square Mall, a 300,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination that is situated on 26 acres in Plano. Daniel Eng and Calvin Wong of ENGVEST represented the seller, private investor Matthew Loh, in the transaction. Dan Zeltser of SHOP Cos. represented the buyer. The new ownership will redevelop the mall, which was built in the 1980s, into a mixed-use destination. Specific details of the redevelopment plan were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  