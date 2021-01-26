Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 300,000 SF Market Square Mall in Plano

This image shows a drone shot of the 300,000-square-foot Market Square Mall, a former outlet mall in Plano.

PLANO, TEXAS — Triten Real Estate Partners, which has offices in Houston and Dallas, has purchased Market Square Mall, a 300,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination that is situated on 26 acres in Plano. Daniel Eng and Calvin Wong of ENGVEST represented the seller, private investor Matthew Loh, in the transaction. Dan Zeltser of SHOP Cos. represented the buyer. The new ownership will redevelop the mall, which was built in the 1980s, into a mixed-use destination. Specific details of the redevelopment plan were not disclosed.