LAREDO, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has purchased a 30,462-square-foot industrial building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site at 12125 Jef Drive spans 9.6 acres within Killiam Industrial Park and offers proximity to the World Trade Bridge and I-35. Triten acquired the building via a sale-leaseback with an undisclosed owner-occupier.