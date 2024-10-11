Friday, October 11, 2024
Central-Texas-Logistics-Center-San-Marcos
Central Texas Logistics Center in San Marcos represents Triten's first purchase in the Austin area and its largest industrial acquisition to date.
Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 485,885 SF Industrial Property in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has purchased Central Texas Logistics Center, a 485,885-square-foot industrial property in San Marcos, roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The property comprises seven buildings on a 46-acre site that feature a mix of cross-dock, front- and rear-load configurations and an average suite size of 27,595 square feet, as well as office and showroom space. Central Texas Logistics Center was fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale. Dom Espinosa, Joshua Villarreal, Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz and Zach Riebe of Newmark represented Triten and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

