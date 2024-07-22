Triten Real Estate Partners Sells 343,760 SF Industrial Property in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has sold a 343,760-square-foot industrial property located at 574 Pederson Road in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Pederson Logistics Center is a freestanding cross-dock building that sits on a 25-acre site and features 36-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to exercise equipment provider Johnson Health Tech. The buyer was Dallas-based Sealy & Co. The sales price was not disclosed.