Monday, July 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pederson-Logistics-Center-Katy
Johnson Health Tech signed a full-building lease at Pederson Logistics Center in Katy last November.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Triten Real Estate Partners Sells 343,760 SF Industrial Property in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has sold a 343,760-square-foot industrial property located at 574 Pederson Road in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Pederson Logistics Center is a freestanding cross-dock building that sits on a 25-acre site and features 36-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to exercise equipment provider Johnson Health Tech. The buyer was Dallas-based Sealy & Co. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

JAH Realty Acquires 201,433 SF Richardson Heights Shopping...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 48,500 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,350 SF...

Launch Entertainment Signs 46,039 SF Retail Lease in...

Rhino Capital Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing...

Syndicated Equities Group Acquires 45,306 SF Winnebago Industries...

JLL Arranges $27.8M Acquisition Loan for Greater Boston...

Truist Bank Provides $25M Loan for Refinancing of...

F+F Mechanical Signs 27,573 SF Industrial Lease in...