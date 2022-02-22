REBusinessOnline

Triten Real Estate Partners to Develop 490,083 SF Industrial Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Connection-Park-Logistics-Center-San-Antonio

Connection Park Logistics Center in San Antonio is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.

SAN ANTONIO — Triten Real Estate Partners, a developer with offices in Houston and Dallas, will build Connection Park Logistics Center, a 490,083-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the east side of San Antonio. The site, which spans 32 acres at 6851 Cal Turner Drive, will offer proximity to Interstate 10 and Loop 410, as well as the industrial facilities of major users like Amazon, Dollar General and H-E-B. Construction of the Class A, cross-dock building is scheduled to begin by the end of the first quarter and to be complete by the end of the year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  