Triten Real Estate Partners to Develop 490,083 SF Industrial Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Connection Park Logistics Center in San Antonio is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.

SAN ANTONIO — Triten Real Estate Partners, a developer with offices in Houston and Dallas, will build Connection Park Logistics Center, a 490,083-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the east side of San Antonio. The site, which spans 32 acres at 6851 Cal Turner Drive, will offer proximity to Interstate 10 and Loop 410, as well as the industrial facilities of major users like Amazon, Dollar General and H-E-B. Construction of the Class A, cross-dock building is scheduled to begin by the end of the first quarter and to be complete by the end of the year.