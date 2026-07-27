Monday, July 27, 2026
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2651-Leah-Ave.-San-Marcos
Method Architecture designed Triten Real Estate's new industrial project at 2651 Leah Ave. in San Marcos, and Burton Construction is serving as the general contractor. HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is the leasing agent.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Triten Real Estate to Develop 175,000 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS —Houston-based owner-operator Triten Real Estate Partners will develop a 175,000-square-foot industrial project at 2651 Leah Ave. in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The 12-acre site is located less than a mile from I-35, and the shallow-bay building features suites with an average size of 11,000 square feet, as well as 28-foot clear heights, 140-foot truck court depths and both dock-high and grade-level loading doors. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in mid-2027.

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