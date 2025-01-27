Triten Real Estate to Develop 392,650 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners will build a 392,650-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The site at the intersection of FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive spans 25 acres, and the development will consist of two front-load buildings. The buildings will total 214,558 and 178,002 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 286 cars and 82 trailers. Method Architecture is designing the project, and Harvey is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter and to be complete before the end of the year.