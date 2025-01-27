Monday, January 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
K1960-Distribution-Center-Houston
Triten Real Estate Partners' news industrial project at the corner of FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive in Houston will be known as K1960 Distribution Center.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Triten Real Estate to Develop 392,650 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners will build a 392,650-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The site at the intersection of FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive spans 25 acres, and the development will consist of two front-load buildings. The buildings will total 214,558 and 178,002  square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 286 cars and 82 trailers. Method Architecture is designing the project, and Harvey is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter and to be complete before the end of the year.

You may also like

NewQuest Breaks Ground on $400M Mixed-Use Project in...

3650 Capital, Reap Capital Acquire 167-Unit Apartment Complex...

David Weekley Homes Buys 50,000 SF Office Building...

Agile Supply Chain Signs 32,350 SF Industrial Lease...

LCOR Breaks Ground on 386-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Walmart Debuts 350-Acre Corporate Headquarters Campus in Bentonville,...

HITT Contracting Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Office...

Flournoy Development Completes 397-Unit Ellison Mallard Creek Apartments...

Hunt Capital, Hickory Creek Open Adaptive Reuse Affordable...