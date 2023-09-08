Triten Real Estate Tops Out 341-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has topped out Phase I of The Mill, a project in Houston’s East End district that will add 341 multifamily units to the local supply. The seven-story building, the site of which originally housed a lumber mill that was constructed in the 1890s, will include 6,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designed the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Preleasing will begin in the first quarter of next year.