Tritower Financial Group Sells 151,384 SF Pfizer Life Sciences Campus in Boulder to Invesco Real Estate

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Pfizer occupies 3200 Walnut, a four-building, 151,384-square-foot life sciences campus in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, COLO. — Tritower Financial Group has completed the disposition of 3200 Walnut, a four-building interconnected campus located at 1825, 1865, 1885 33rd St. and 3200 Walnut St. in Boulder. Invesco Real Estate acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The tenant — formerly Array BioPharma, which Pfizer acquired in 2019 — has occupied the 151,384-square-foot campus for 19 years.

John Jugl of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.