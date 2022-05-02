REBusinessOnline

Trive Capital, Aspen Oak Acquire 338-Unit Alta Med Main Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON —Dallas-based private equity firm Trive Capital, in partnership with Dallas-based Aspen Oak Capital Partners, has acquired Alta Med Main, a 338-unit apartment community located nearTexas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2020 by Wood Partners, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and coworking space and outdoor grilling areas.

