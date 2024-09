DALLAS — Dallas-based Trive Real Estate Equity Management has purchased a 57,000-square-foot industrial building on the city’s northwest side. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 7 Justice Way was built on a 22.4-acre lot in 2023 and features three dock-high loading doors and nine grade-level drive-in doors. Giovanni Scardino and Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented both the buyer and the seller, an entity doing business as HTH 9800 Stemmons LLC, in the transaction.