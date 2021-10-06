REBusinessOnline

TriWest Buys 312-Unit Monterra Apartments in Albuquerque

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Mexico, Western

Monterra-Apts-Albuquerque-NM

Monterra Apartments in Albuquerque, N.M., features 312 apartments, a swimming pool, clubhouse and playground.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — TriWest Multifamily has purchased Monterra Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily community located at 4217 Louisiana Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. Vukota Capital Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Built in 1972, Monterra Apartments features 132 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 96 two-bedroom/one-bath units and 84 two-bedroom/two-bath units. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, granite countertops, washers and dryers and air conditioning. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pet play area, business center, lounge and playground.

David Suah of Sub Sahara Group represented the seller, while TriWest Multifamily was represented in-house.

