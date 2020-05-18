REBusinessOnline

TriWire Signs 5,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hammonton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

HAMMONTON, N.J. — TriWire Engineering Solutions Inc. has signed a 5,000-square-foot industrial lease in Hammonton, New Jersey, approximately 40 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The space is located within a 105,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1001 South Grand Ave. The property offers convenient access to the Atlantic City Expressway and State Route 30. Ken Richardson and Nick Liggio Vantage Real Estate Services represented TriWire in the lease negotiations. Ben Grubner represented the landlord, 1001 Grant LLC, on an internal basis.

