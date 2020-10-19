Trojan Purchases Hawthorne Mini Storage in Salem, Oregon for $8.3M
SALEM, ORE. — Los Angeles-based Trojan Storage has acquired Hawthorne Mini Storage in Salem from a private investor for $8.3 million. Nick Walker, Trevor Roberts and Morgan Windbiel of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.
Located at 1241 Hawthorne Ave. NE, the 99,435-square-foot property offers 654 self-storage units ranging in size from 25 square feet to 750 square feet. Additionally, the facility features covered RV and boat parking. The property consists of 14 single-story and two-story buildings and features a gated entrance with key-code access, 24-hour video surveillance cameras, climate-controlled units and an on-site manager.
