REBusinessOnline

Trojan Purchases Hawthorne Mini Storage in Salem, Oregon for $8.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Self-Storage, Western

Hawthorne-Mini-Storage-Salem-OR

Hawthorne Mini Storage in Salem, Ore., features 654 self-storage units, as well as covered RV and boat parking.

SALEM, ORE. — Los Angeles-based Trojan Storage has acquired Hawthorne Mini Storage in Salem from a private investor for $8.3 million. Nick Walker, Trevor Roberts and Morgan Windbiel of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 1241 Hawthorne Ave. NE, the 99,435-square-foot property offers 654 self-storage units ranging in size from 25 square feet to 750 square feet. Additionally, the facility features covered RV and boat parking. The property consists of 14 single-story and two-story buildings and features a gated entrance with key-code access, 24-hour video surveillance cameras, climate-controlled units and an on-site manager.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  