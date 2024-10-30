Tropical Supermarket Opens 15,800 SF Store in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Ethnic grocer Tropical Supermarket has opened a 15,800-square-foot store at Clinton Corners, a retail center in South Plainfield, about 35 miles south of Manhattan. Vanessa Kelty of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented. Kelty also recently arranged a 2,145-square-foot lease with Mexican restaurant Blue Habanero at Clinton Corners. Diomaris Rosado with Keller Williams Premier represented the tenant in that deal. Levin Properties owns Clinton Corners.