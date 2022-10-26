Tropical Supermarket to Open 15,800 SF Grocery Store in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Tropical Supermarket will open a 15,800-square-foot grocery store at Clinton Corners, a 30,331-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in the Northern New Jersey community of South Plainfield. The tenant will backfill a space previously occupied by grocer Bravo, maintaining the property’s 100 percent occupancy rate. Vanessa Fernandez-Kelty of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.