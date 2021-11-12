Trout Daniel & Associates Brokers Sale of 91,175 SF Industrial Center in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Trout Daniel & Associates (TD&A) has brokered the sale of 1870 & 1900 Frankfurst Ave., a combined 91,175-square-foot industrial property in Baltimore’s Fairfield industrial submarket. Steven Cornblatt and Jared Engel of TD&A represented the seller, an entity doing business as WFP-Port Liberty LLC, in the transaction. New York-based Criterion Group purchased the properties for $7 million.

The two properties sit near each other and total 12.3 acres. The site is located close to Interstate 895 and the Port of Baltimore.

Many years prior, the properties were used to manufacture Liberty Ships to transport cargo in the Allies’ World War II efforts. In 2003, WFP-Port Liberty LLC purchased the properties, and TD&A shortly thereafter executed a long-term lease with Amports, an automotive services provider. Amports remained a tenant at the site until this past July.