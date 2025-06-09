Monday, June 9, 2025
Bedford Square I and II, a two-building office portfolio located in Pikesville, Md., comprises 40,773 square feet and was 93 percent leased to 20 tenants at the time of sale.
Trout Daniels & Associates Brokers $4.9M Sale of Bedford Square Office Portfolio in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

PIKESVILLE, MD. — Trout Daniels & Associates (TD&A) has brokered the $4.9 million sale of Bedford Square I and II, a 40,773-square-foot, two-building office portfolio located in Pikesville, roughly 15 miles northwest of Baltimore. Situated at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and McHenry Road, the complex was 93 percent leased to 20 tenants at the time of sale.

Gilbert Trout of TD&A represented the seller, Bedford Square Equities, and procured the buyer, Tide Realty Capital, in the transaction.

