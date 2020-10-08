TRS Completes 134,938 SF Research Forest Lakeside Office Project in The Woodlands

Building 9 at Research Forest Lakeside in The Woodlands totals 134,938 square feet.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Transwestern Real Estate Services has completed Research Forest Lakeside Building 9, a 134,938-square-foot office project located in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The six-story, Class A building includes floor-to-ceiling glass, a climate-controlled parking garage and proximity to a planned four-acre green space that will feature walking trails and exercise stations. In addition, several restaurants, including Snooze A.M. Eatery, Grub Burger Bar and Bellagreen American Bistro, are located adjacent to Building 9. Research Forest Lakeside is a mixed-use development that spans 77 acres overlooking Lake Woodlands that will ultimately feature 1.8 million square feet of commercial space.