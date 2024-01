KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has negotiated the sale of a four-building, 15,547-square-foot medical office complex in Kerrville, about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. The property was built in 2003 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Russell Noll and Kelly Ralston of TRS represented the seller, HCD Property Group, in the transaction. Donald Kuyrkendall of Kuyrkendall & Co. Inc. represented the buyer, an undisclosed family trust.