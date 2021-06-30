TRS Negotiates Sale of Three Warehouses Totaling 198,663 SF in Houston

HOUSTON — Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has negotiated the sale of three warehouses totaling 198,663 square feet in Houston. The first property spans 89,000 square feet across four buildings and is located at 15800 Export Plaza. The second facility totals 59,344 square feet and is located at 11940 Brittmoore Park Drive. The third asset consists of 50,319 square feet on a 7.2-acre site at 7211 Gessner Road. Nick Peterson and John Ferruzzo of TRS represented the sellers in all three transactions. The buyers were all undisclosed.