REBusinessOnline

TRS Negotiates Sale of Three Warehouses Totaling 198,663 SF in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has negotiated the sale of three warehouses totaling 198,663 square feet in Houston. The first property spans 89,000 square feet across four buildings and is located at 15800 Export Plaza. The second facility totals 59,344 square feet and is located at 11940 Brittmoore Park Drive. The third asset consists of 50,319 square feet on a 7.2-acre site at 7211 Gessner Road. Nick Peterson and John Ferruzzo of TRS represented the sellers in all three transactions. The buyers were all undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews