TRU Development, MultiGreen Properties to Develop 336-Unit Apartment Community Near Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Nevada, Retail, Western

Located in Henderson, Nev., theAPEX @galleria will feature 336 apartments and 3.8 acres of retail development space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — TRU Development, in partnership with capital partner and real estate operating company MultiGreen Properties, has acquired a 19-acre land parcel at the southeast corner of Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway in Henderson. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The partnership plans to develop theAPEX @galleria, a 336-unit apartment community with 3.8 acres of retail development available for sale, ground lease or build to suit. Apartments will be available for lease in March 2021.

The Henderson development is the first of many planned theAPEX-branded communities throughout Nevada. In the next 12 months, TRU is slated to break ground on a total of 670 units under theAPEX brand in southern Nevada, 358 units under the KAKTUSlife brand and more than 600 units under theAPEX brand in northern Nevada.