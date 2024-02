MCCOOK, ILL. — Tru Vue, a manufacturer of glazing products for the custom picture framing, museum, photography, technical glass and acrylic markets, has renewed its 299,200-square-foot industrial lease at 9400 W. 55th St. in McCook, an industrial suburb of Chicago. Fischer and Co. and Tom Condon of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Terry Grapenthin and Ryan Earley of Lee & Associates represented the owner, High Street Logistics Properties.