Arbor Ridge Apartments
Arbor Ridge Apartments in Owings Mill, Md., features 348 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 673 to 1,204 square feet.
TruAmerica Acquires 348-Unit Arbor Ridge Apartments in Suburban Baltimore

by Abby Cox

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — TruAmerica has acquired Arbor Ridge Apartments, a 348-unit community located at 9204 Appleford Road in Owings Mill, a suburb of Baltimore. Bill Roohan and Brian Margerum of CBRE brokered the transaction, while Ryan Greer and Maxi Leachman, also with CBRE, arranged the permanent financing. The seller, sales price and loan amount were not released.

Built in 1999, Arbor Ridge Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 673 to 1,204 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, grilling and picnic areas and a dog park. TruAmerica plans to renovate the property with interior upgrades and amenity improvements.

