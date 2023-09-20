TruAmerica Acquires Nineteen01 Apartment Complex in Santa Ana, California for $102.9M

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — TruAmerica Multifamily, in partnership with PCCP, has acquired Nineteen01, a multifamily community in Santa Ana, from an undisclosed seller for $102.9 million. Built in 2016, Nineteen01 features 264 apartments in a three- and five-story building.

Located at 1901 E. 1st St., Nineteen01 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with fully appointed kitchens, full-size washers/dryers, private patios or balconies, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

Community amenities include a rooftop resort-style pool area with spa, 24/7-access fitness center, business center, cybercafé, private conference room, dog park, game room, package system, communal fire pit, outdoor grilling areas and community green spaces.

Shane Shafer of Northmarq brokered the transaction.