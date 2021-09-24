REBusinessOnline

TruAmerica Acquires Two Apartment Communities Totaling 269 Units in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Lux-at-Stoughton

Lux at Stoughton, one of two apartment communities in the Boston area purchased by TruAmerica Multifamily, totals 154 units.

ANDOVER AND STOUGHTON, MASS. — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Marquee at Andover and Lux at Stoughton, two apartment communities totaling 269 units in metro Boston. The properties, which were purchased in two separate transactions, respectively total 115 and 154 units. The sellers were not disclosed. TruAmerica plans to implement a value-add program focused on unit interiors and amenity spaces. Chris Phaneuf of JLL represented the seller in the Andover deal, and Simon Butler of CBRE represented the seller in the Stoughton deal. Following these transactions, TruAmerica now owns approximately 500 apartments in the Boston area.

