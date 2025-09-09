TruAmerica Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle, Phoenix Metro Areas

LAKE SAMMAMISH, WASH., AND CHANDLER, ARIZ. — TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired two apartment properties in Lake Sammamish and Chandler, adding 423 units to its Pacific Northwest and Southwest portfolios.

Located in Lake Sammamish, Archstone Redmond Lakeview offers 166 garden-style apartments and 45 income-generating boat slips. TruAmerica plans to rebrand and renovate the community, which was built in 1987, as The Docks at Redmond Lakeview. Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto and Mark Washington of CBRE facilitated the transaction.

Situated in Chandler, Park Tower Apartments & Townhomes features 180 garden-style apartments built in 1986 and 77 condominium-quality townhomes built in 2017. TruAmerica will combine the two properties and rebrand the community as Parkland Commons. Chris Canter, Brad Goff and Brett Polachek of Newmark, along with Dan Cheyne of Berkadia, arranged the off-market transaction. Mitch Clarfield, Meghan Varga and Garrett Swanky of Newmark facilitated financing for the deal.