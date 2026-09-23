Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Bridges-San-Ramon-SanFran-CA
TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Bridges at San Ramon, located about 36 miles west of San Francisco.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

TruAmerica Buys 200-Unit Bridges at San Ramon Multifamily Complex in San Francisco Bay Area

by Amy Works

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Bridges at San Ramon, a 200-unit community in San Ramon. With this acquisition, the Los Angeles-based investment firm owns and operates 1,240 units in the San Francisco Bay area. The seller was not disclosed.

Bridges at San Ramon offers 200 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 739 square feet. Amenities include a pool and spa, fitness center, resident lounge, courtyard and barbecue area, playground, pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations and garage parking.

TruAmerica plans to renovate a majority of the units, installing quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and upgraded fixtures and hardware. The renovation program will build on approximately $2.3 million in exterior and common-area improvements completed by prior ownership over the past five years.

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