Monday, June 3, 2024
The-Falls-at-Canyon-Rim-South-Ogden-UT
Located in South Ogden, Utah, The Falls at Canyon Rim offers 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. (Image courtesy of TruAmerica Multifamily)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyUtahWestern

TruAmerica Buys 288-Unit The Falls at Canyon Rim Apartments in South Ogden, Utah

by Amy Works

SOUTH OGDEN, UTAH — Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased The Falls at Canyon Rim, an apartment property in South Ogden, approximately 25 miles north of Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The Falls at Canyon Rim offers 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging nearly 1,200 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, year-round hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, barbecue grills, two playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, recreation rooms and a dog park.

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

