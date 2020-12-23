TruAmerica Buys 408-Unit Arbors of Las Colinas Apartments in Irving

Arbors of Las Colinas totals 408 units. The property was built in 1985.

IRVING, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Arbors of Las Colinas, a 408-unit apartment community in Irving. Built in 1985, the Class B property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 19 buildings. Amenities include two pools with spas and cabanas, a pet park, fitness center and courtyard with grilling stations. Eric Calub, Greg Smith, Thad Wetterau and Paul Harris of The Moran Co. represented the buyer and the undisclosed seller in the transaction, which marks TruAmerica’s first acquisition in Texas.