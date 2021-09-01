REBusinessOnline

TruAmerica Buys Two Dallas-Area Apartment Communities Totaling 541 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mission-Ranch-Apartments-Mesquite

Mission Ranch Apartments in Mesquite totals 295 units.

MESQUITE AND ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased two apartment communities in the Dallas area totaling 541 units. Mission Ranch Apartments is a 295-unit property located in the eastern suburb of Mesquite that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The Heights, located in Arlington, consists of 162 single-family townhomes and 84 apartments on a 35-acre site. TruAmerica plans to renovate unit interiors at both Mission Ranch and The Heights while also upgrading the amenity spaces at the latter property.

