TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 158-Unit Complex in Hudson, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

HUDSON, MASS. — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired J Highlands at Hudson, a 158-unit complex located on the western outskirts of Boston. Built on 12 acres in 2005, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse, community kitchen, playground, basketball court, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Mike Coyne, Travis D’Amato, Maggie McFarland and Brendan Shields of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Russell Dey and Trevor Fase, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

