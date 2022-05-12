TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 230-Unit Cannon Oaks Apartments in Austin

Cannon Oaks in Austin totals 230 units. The property was built in 2003.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Cannon Oaks, a 230-unit apartment community in Austin. Built in 2003, Cannon Oaks offers a mix of two-, three- and four- bedroom apartments averaging roughly 1,000 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a children’s play area. TruAmerica plans to renovate interior units with new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, white shaker cabinetry and upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.