TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 276-Unit Multifamily Community Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Falls at Hunters Pointe in Sandy, Utah, offers 276 apartments, biking and walking trails, a swimming pool and views of the Wasatch Mountains.

SANDY, UTAH — TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Falls at Hunters Pointe, an apartment community located on State Street in Sandy. The Wasatch Group sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Falls at Hunter Pointe features 276 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with open kitchens; large, dual-pane windows; private patios or balconies; and views of the Wasatch Mountains. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground, walking and biking trails, covered parking and basketball, racquetball and tennis courts. The property was built in 1994.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.