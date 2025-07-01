TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 280-Unit Dominion Park Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — TruAmerica Multifamily, a Southern California-based investment firm, has acquired the 280-unit Dominion Park Apartments in San Antonio. Built in 2002 on the city’s northwest side, the garden-style community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 866 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, clubhouse and grilling stations. Approximately 96 units have undergone prior renovations, and TruAmerica plans to renovate the remaining residences. Northmarq arranged both the sale of the property and acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.