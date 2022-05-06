TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 310-Unit Rancho Mirage Apartments in Irving

Rancho Mirage in Irving totals 310 units. The property was built in 1991.

IRVNG, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Rancho Mirage, a 310-unit apartment community in Irving that was originally built in 1991. Rancho Mirage features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, indoor racquetball court, billiards and game room, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. TruAmerica plans to implement a multimillion-dollar value-add program focused on unit interiors and building exteriors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.