TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 310-Unit Rancho Mirage Apartments in Irving
IRVNG, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Rancho Mirage, a 310-unit apartment community in Irving that was originally built in 1991. Rancho Mirage features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, indoor racquetball court, billiards and game room, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. TruAmerica plans to implement a multimillion-dollar value-add program focused on unit interiors and building exteriors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.