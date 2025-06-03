TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Chase Heritage Apartments in Sterling, Virginia for $72M

STERLING, VA. — TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Chase Heritage Apartments, a 236-unit community located at 1212 Chase Heritage Circle in Sterling, a suburb of Washington, D.C. McDowell Properties sold the garden-style property for $72 million. Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of Institutional Property Advisors’ (IPA) Mid-Atlantic office represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1986, Chase Heritage has had multiple renovations completed since 2021, mostly on the exterior and amenity areas including the pool area, clubhouse and fitness center. TruAmerica Multifamily plans to renovate the property’s interiors and enhance amenity offerings during its ownership.