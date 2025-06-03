Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 1986, Chase Heritage Apartments has had multiple renovations completed since 2021.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Chase Heritage Apartments in Sterling, Virginia for $72M

by John Nelson

STERLING, VA. — TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Chase Heritage Apartments, a 236-unit community located at 1212 Chase Heritage Circle in Sterling, a suburb of Washington, D.C. McDowell Properties sold the garden-style property for $72 million. Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of Institutional Property Advisors’ (IPA) Mid-Atlantic office represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1986, Chase Heritage has had multiple renovations completed since 2021, mostly on the exterior and amenity areas including the pool area, clubhouse and fitness center. TruAmerica Multifamily plans to renovate the property’s interiors and enhance amenity offerings during its ownership.

You may also like

Mesa West Capital Provides $50.4M Refinancing for Ames...

JLL Arranges Sale of 222,000 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.8M Sale of Industrial...

CrownPoint Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Kroger-Leased Store...

Tishman Speyer Buys Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo...

Greystone Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six...

Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...