TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Phoenix, Metro Nashville for $196M

PHOENIX AND FRANKLIN, TENN. — TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired two garden-style communities in Phoenix and Nashville’s Cool Springs district in separate transactions totaling $196 million. The two properties add about 1,000 apartments to the company’s national multifamily portfolio.

The 435-unit Phoenix property is dubbed The Urban. Built in 2005, the property is located at 3601 E. McDowell Road and features floorplans that range in size from studio to three-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Community amenities include two swimming pools, an outdoor kitchen, fitness center and community green space.

The Urban is the second acquisition in Phoenix this year for TruAmerica, after purchasing The Bella, a 200-unit, garden-style community on the city’s north side.

The metro Nashville property is Viera Cool Springs, a 468-unit property built in 1987. Acquired in an off-market transaction from Miami-based Lindemann Multifamily, Viera Cool Springs is located at 300 Royal Oaks Boulevard in Franklin, 25 miles south of downtown Nashville. The property has one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are situated in 38 two-story buildings on a 36.5-acre site. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, two swimming pools, resident clubhouse and business center, yoga studio and fitness center. Viera Cool Springs is TruAmerica’s second investment in metro Nashville.

TruAmerica plans to make improvements to the interiors and exteriors of both properties. Brad Goff and Brett Polachek of Newmark’s Phoenix office marketed The Urban on behalf of the seller, a national multifamily investment firm. Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler of Newmark’s Nashville office represented both parties in the sale of Viera Cool Springs.