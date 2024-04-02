TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Westmont Commons in Asheville for $49.9M

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Westmont Commons, a 252-unit apartment community in Asheville, for $49.9 million. Rob Russell and Richard Kourbage of Greystone originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan for the buyer. The seller was not disclosed.

Westmont Commons was built in phases in 2003 and 2008. The new buyer plans to make capital improvements in every unit with modern finishes, including new washers and dryers. TruAmerica also plans to upgrade the property’s swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse, as well as convert the laundry room to a pet spa.