REBusinessOnline

TruAmerica Multifamily Buys 240-Unit Villas at West Road Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas-at-West-Road-Houston

Villas at West Road in Houston totals 240 units. The property was built in 2006.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Villas at West Road, a 240-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2006, Villas at West Road features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,137 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. TruAmerica acquired the property in a joint venture with global asset management firm AX IM Alts, and the new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  