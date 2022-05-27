TruAmerica Multifamily Buys 240-Unit Villas at West Road Apartments in Houston
HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Villas at West Road, a 240-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2006, Villas at West Road features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,137 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. TruAmerica acquired the property in a joint venture with global asset management firm AX IM Alts, and the new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.
