TruAmerica Multifamily Buys 240-Unit Villas at West Road Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas at West Road in Houston totals 240 units. The property was built in 2006.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Villas at West Road, a 240-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2006, Villas at West Road features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,137 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. TruAmerica acquired the property in a joint venture with global asset management firm AX IM Alts, and the new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.