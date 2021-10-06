TruAmerica Multifamily Buys Estates at Canyon Ridge in San Antonio for $46.7M

Estates at Canyon Ridge in San Antonio totals 270 units. The property was built in 2007.

SAN ANTONIO — Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Estates at Canyon Ridge, a 270-unit apartment community located within San Antonio’s Stone Oak master-planned development. The sales price was $46.7 million. The property was built in 2007 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of roughly 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a cybercafé. Ryan Epstein, Matt Pohl and Forrest Bass of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Russell Dey, Trevor Fase and Justin Nelson, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of TruAmerica Multifamily.