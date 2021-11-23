TruAmerica Multifamily Buys Two Properties in Houston Totaling 652 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Camden Oak Crest, a 364-unit apartment community in Houston that will be rebranded as Oak Crest.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased two properties in Houston totaling 652 units. Camden Oak Crest totals 364 units, and Camden Park totals 288 units. The two garden-style properties are located 1.5 miles apart in the Westchase neighborhood and feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities at both communities include pools, fitness centers and outdoor grilling areas. David Mitchell of Newmark brokered the sale between TruAmerica and the undisclosed, Houston-based REIT that developed the properties. Ryan Greer of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, which will respectively rebrand the assets as Oak Crest and Wood Park.