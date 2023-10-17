Tuesday, October 17, 2023
TruAmerica Multifamily Plans $86M Build-to-Rent Residential Project Near Spartanburg, South Carolina

by John Nelson

INMAN, S.C. — TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased a 33-acre site in the Spartanburg suburb of Inman for the development of Hartley View, an $86 million build-to-rent (BTR) residential community. The project will include 281 rental homes, including a mix of 214 townhomes, as well as 67 detached single-family residences. Layouts will range from 1,260 square feet to 2,200 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, dog parks, playgrounds, community parks and four acres of open wooded and recreation spaces.

Hartley View represents TruAmerica’s first BTR community. The developer plans to begin horizontal construction at the site in summer 2024 and begin vertical construction in December 2024. Delivery of the first homes is scheduled for summer 2025. Brad Morris of New Deco Inc. represented the seller, Converse Development, in the land sale.

