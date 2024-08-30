Friday, August 30, 2024
Sheridan Park at Spring Creek Apartments in Plano totals 300 units.
TruAmerica, Spoke Real Estate Buy Plano Multifamily Property for $50.3M

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between two investment firms, Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily and Ohio-based Spoke Real Estate Capital, has purchased Sheridan Park at Spring Creek Apartments, a 300-unit property in Plano. The sales price was $50.3 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature private patios/backyards and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center, two pool areas and a resident lounge. Greg Toro and Rob Key of JLL represented the partnership and the undisclosed seller in the deal. Brandon Smith and Annie Rice, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

