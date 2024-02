NEW YORK CITY — TruArc Partners has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease extension at 545 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity firm will remain on the 10th floor of the 18-story, 140,000-square-foot building for another seven years. Tara Stacom led a Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the landlord, Marx Realty, in the lease negotiations. Evan Margolin and Ben Levy of JLL represented TruArc Partners.