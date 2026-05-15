TruCore Industrial Acquires 71,552 SF Single-Tenant Property in Peoria, Illinois

PEORIA, ILL. — TruCore Industrial, an owner and operator of Class B industrial real estate, has acquired a 71,552-square-foot property in Peoria net leased to HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot. The facility is located just off North Allen Road and State Route 6. HD Supply is a wholesale distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in North America, serving multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, commercial, government and education facilities. HD Supply operates more than 100 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.