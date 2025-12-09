TruCore Industrial Acquires Two Facilities Totaling 58,000 SF in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — TruCore Industrial, an Oklahoma-based investment firm founded by executives of net-lease brokerage group Stan Johnson Co., has acquired two facilities totaling roughly 58,000 square feet in Tulsa. The facilities at 6566 E. Skelly Drive and 4620 S. Memorial Drive sit on a combined 4.6 acres and were both fully leased at the time of sale to sign maker Fellers Inc. Phillip Butts, Ken Hedrick and Andrew Ragsdale of Colliers brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.