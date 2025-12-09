Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialOklahomaTexas

TruCore Industrial Acquires Two Facilities Totaling 58,000 SF in Tulsa

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — TruCore Industrial, an Oklahoma-based investment firm founded by executives of net-lease brokerage group Stan Johnson Co., has acquired two facilities totaling roughly 58,000 square feet in Tulsa. The facilities at 6566 E. Skelly Drive and 4620 S. Memorial Drive sit on a combined 4.6 acres and were both fully leased at the time of sale to sign maker Fellers Inc. Phillip Butts, Ken Hedrick and Andrew Ragsdale of Colliers brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Trademark Welcomes Seven New Tenants to Mixed-Use Development...

Ivybrook Academy to Open Daycare, Preschool in The...

DH Property Holdings Buys Industrial Property in Metro...

Core Investment Acquires 175,084 SF Shopping Center in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 295-Unit Apartment Community in...

Forum Investment Group Buys 168-Unit Indigo Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail...

McWhinney Acquires Red Hawk Crossings Build-to-Rent Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $10M Sale of Hayden...